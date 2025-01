Tia is a women's healthcare company founded in 2017 by Carolyn Witte and Felicity Yost. It offers a "Whole Woman, Whole Life" care model that combines in-person and virtual care services, including gynecology, primary care, mental health, and wellness services. Tia is currently available in NY, LA, SF, and PHX, and aims to provide collaborative, comprehensive, and compassionate care to empower women to achieve optimal health.