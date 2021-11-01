← Company Directory
Thirty Madison
Thirty Madison Salaries

Thirty Madison's salary ranges from $112,385 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $281,520 for a Human Resources at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Thirty Madison. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $195K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $250K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $189K
Data Scientist
$112K
Human Resources
$282K
Marketing
$229K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$243K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Thirty Madison, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Thirty Madison is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $281,520. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Thirty Madison is $228,850.

