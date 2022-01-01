← Company Directory
Hinge Health
Hinge Health Salaries

Hinge Health's salary ranges from $115,575 in total compensation per year for a Project Manager at the low-end to $353,225 for a Product Design Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Hinge Health. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Software Engineer
Median $191K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Software Engineering Manager
Median $300K
Product Manager
Median $232K

Business Operations
$142K
Business Operations Manager
$147K
Business Analyst
$124K
Corporate Development
$271K
Data Analyst
$133K
Data Scientist
$271K
Financial Analyst
$234K
Industrial Designer
$261K
Marketing
$118K
Marketing Operations
$158K
Product Designer
$241K
Product Design Manager
$353K
Project Manager
$116K
UX Researcher
$227K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Hinge Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Hinge Health is Product Design Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $353,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hinge Health is $226,860.

Other Resources