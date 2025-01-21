← Company Directory
Hinge Health
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Hinge Health Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in United States package at Hinge Health totals $232K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Hinge Health's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Hinge Health
Product Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$232K
Level
Senior Product Manager
Base
$232K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Hinge Health?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Hinge Health, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Hinge Health in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $447,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Hinge Health for the Product Manager role in United States is $232,000.

Other Resources