The Rose Center for Breast Health Excellence
    The Rose is a non-profit breast health organization established in 1986 with a mission to reduce deaths from breast cancer by providing screening, diagnostics, and access to treatment for all women, regardless of their ability to pay. They offer a full range of breast cancer screening and diagnostic services, including mammograms, ultrasounds, biopsies, and access to treatment. The Rose serves 25 counties in Greater Houston via its mobile mammography fleet and nearly 35,000 patients are served each year. Donations support sponsored procedures and donor-directed gifts may support patient navigation services, medical equipment, special programs, or help establish an endowment.

    https://therose.org
    Website
    1986
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
