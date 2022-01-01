← Company Directory
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool Salaries

The Motley Fool's salary ranges from $96,040 in total compensation per year for a Marketing at the low-end to $176,880 for a Business Analyst at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of The Motley Fool. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $154K

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
$177K
Data Analyst
$171K
Marketing
$96K
Product Manager
$144K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at The Motley Fool is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $176,880. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at The Motley Fool is $154,000.

