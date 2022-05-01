← Company Directory
Tenet Healthcare
Tenet Healthcare Salaries

Tenet Healthcare's salary ranges from $60,300 in total compensation per year for a Accountant at the low-end to $122,610 for a Information Technologist (IT) at the high-end.

Accountant
$60.3K
Business Development
$94.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$123K
Software Engineer
$102K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Tenet Healthcare is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,610. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tenet Healthcare is $98,263.

Other Resources