Tegus
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Tegus Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at Tegus totals CA$106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Tegus's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Tegus
Software Engineer
Vancouver, BC, Canada
Total per year
CA$106K
Level
SDE1
Base
CA$94.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$8.4K
Bonus
CA$3.1K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Tegus?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Tegus in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$168,639. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Tegus for the Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$105,933.

Other Resources