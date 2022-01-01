← Company Directory
Techstars
Techstars Salaries

Techstars's salary ranges from $62,712 in total compensation per year for a Program Manager at the low-end to $261,300 for a Venture Capitalist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Techstars. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Analyst
$66.3K
Data Scientist
$109K
Management Consultant
$160K
Marketing Operations
$74.6K
Product Design Manager
$106K
Program Manager
$62.7K
Project Manager
$131K
Sales
$168K
Venture Capitalist
$261K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Techstars is Venture Capitalist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $261,300. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Techstars is $109,450.

