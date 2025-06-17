← Company Directory
Techstars
Work Here? Claim Your Company
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Salaries
  • Venture Capitalist

  • All Venture Capitalist Salaries

Techstars Venture Capitalist Salaries

The median Venture Capitalist compensation in United States package at Techstars totals $225K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Techstars's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Techstars
Managing Director
hidden
Total per year
$225K
Level
-
Base
$180K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$45K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
25 Years
What are the career levels at Techstars?

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Venture Capitalist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Venture Capitalist at Techstars in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $305,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Techstars for the Venture Capitalist role in United States is $192,500.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Techstars

Related Companies

  • REI Systems
  • FiscalNote
  • Cognosante
  • GlobalLogic
  • Deloitte Advisory
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources