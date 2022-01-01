← Company Directory
GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic Salaries

GlobalLogic's salary ranges from $1,516 in total compensation per year for a Venture Capitalist in India at the low-end to $214,200 for a Sales in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of GlobalLogic. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Software Engineer
Software Engineer $32.3K
Senior Software Engineer $55.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

Solution Architect
Median $210K

Data Architect

Accountant
$166K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

56 49
Business Analyst
$52.2K
Customer Service
$36.7K
Data Analyst
$22.5K
Data Scientist
$63.6K
Hardware Engineer
$27.9K
Management Consultant
$30K
Product Designer
$24.1K
Product Manager
$19.9K
Project Manager
$194K
Sales
$214K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$39.7K
Software Engineering Manager
$30.3K
UX Researcher
$101K
Venture Capitalist
$1.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at GlobalLogic is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $214,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GlobalLogic is $38,228.

