Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at GlobalLogic ranges from UAH 1.32M per year for Software Engineer to UAH 1.84M per year for Associate Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 2.02M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GlobalLogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
UAH 1.32M
UAH 1.32M
UAH 1K
UAH 0
Senior Software Engineer
UAH 2.24M
UAH 2.24M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Associate Consultant
UAH 1.84M
UAH 1.84M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Consultant
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
