Software Engineer compensation in Ukraine at GlobalLogic ranges from UAH 1.32M per year for Software Engineer to UAH 1.84M per year for Associate Consultant. The median yearly compensation in Ukraine package totals UAH 2.02M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GlobalLogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
UAH 1.32M
UAH 1.32M
UAH 1K
UAH 0
Senior Software Engineer
UAH 2.24M
UAH 2.24M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Associate Consultant
UAH 1.84M
UAH 1.84M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Consultant
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
What are the career levels at GlobalLogic?

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at GlobalLogic in Ukraine sits at a yearly total compensation of UAH 2,876,767. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GlobalLogic for the Software Engineer role in Ukraine is UAH 1,953,388.

