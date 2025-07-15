Company Directory
GlobalLogic
GlobalLogic Solution Architect Salaries

The median Solution Architect compensation in United States package at GlobalLogic totals $210K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for GlobalLogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/15/2025

$210K
$200K
$0
$10K
0-1 Years
11+ Years
What are the career levels at GlobalLogic?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Solution Architect at GlobalLogic in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $279,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at GlobalLogic for the Solution Architect role in United States is $210,000.

Other Resources