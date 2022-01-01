← Company Directory
Taxfix
Taxfix Salaries

Taxfix's salary ranges from $57,327 in total compensation per year for a Marketing Operations at the low-end to $129,389 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Taxfix. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $97.1K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $73K
Marketing
$62K
Marketing Operations
$57.3K
Product Designer
$106K
Recruiter
$115K
Software Engineering Manager
$129K
Technical Program Manager
$129K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Taxfix, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Taxfix is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,389. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Taxfix is $101,722.

Other Resources