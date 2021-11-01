← Company Directory
Pleo
Pleo Salaries

Pleo's salary ranges from $64,572 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $135,278 for a Product Designer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pleo. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $106K
Customer Success
$77K
Data Analyst
$101K

Product Designer
$135K
Product Manager
$116K
Sales
$64.6K
Software Engineering Manager
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pleo is Product Designer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $135,278. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pleo is $105,718.

