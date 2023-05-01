← Company Directory
Synovus
    • About

    Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary, Synovus Bank. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company offers a range of banking services, including treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as consumer banking services such as mortgage, installment, and other consumer loans. It also provides investment and brokerage services, safe deposit services, automated banking services, and internet-based banking services. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Columbus, Georgia.

    synovus.com
    Website
    1888
    Year Founded
    5,027
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

