Swiss Re
Swiss Re Salaries

Swiss Re's salary ranges from $8,514 in total compensation per year for a Accountant in India at the low-end to $432,614 for a Product Manager in Switzerland at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Swiss Re. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $137K
Business Analyst
Median $144K
Accountant
$8.5K
Data Analyst
$84.8K
Data Scientist
$18.9K
Financial Analyst
$112K
Investment Banker
$240K
Product Designer
$49.7K
Product Manager
$433K
Program Manager
$205K
Sales
$159K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$68.9K
Software Engineering Manager
$237K
Solution Architect
$42.6K
Technical Program Manager
$110K
Venture Capitalist
$46.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Swiss Re is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $432,614. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Swiss Re is $110,953.

