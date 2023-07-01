← Company Directory
Sunroom Rentals
    Sunroom is a technology company that focuses on improving the leasing operations of single-family homes. They work with REITs and large-scale property managers to provide a seamless end-to-end experience for renters, allowing them to self-tour properties, apply, and lease through their app. Sunroom's platform also assists partners with tasks such as photography, yard sign setup, marketing, and back-office operations. They have raised $14 million from notable investors like Founders Fund Seed, Gigafund, NextGen Ventures, and Tim Draper, who have also supported companies like SpaceX, Tesla, and Facebook.

    https://sunroomrentals.com
    2017
    31
    $1M-$10M
