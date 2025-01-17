All Management Consultant Salaries
Management Consultant compensation in United States at Strategy by PwC ranges from $234K per year for Consultant to $318K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Strategy by PwC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$234K
$196K
$0
$37.7K
Senior Consultant
$206K
$182K
$0
$23.8K
Associate
$104K
$94.4K
$0
$9.7K
Senior Associate
$212K
$192K
$0
$20K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
