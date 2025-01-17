← Company Directory
Strategy by PwC
Strategy by PwC Management Consultant Salaries

Management Consultant compensation in United States at Strategy by PwC ranges from $234K per year for Consultant to $318K per year for Principal. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $210K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Strategy by PwC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Consultant
$234K
$196K
$0
$37.7K
Senior Consultant
$206K
$182K
$0
$23.8K
Associate
$104K
$94.4K
$0
$9.7K
Senior Associate
$212K
$192K
$0
$20K
What are the career levels at Strategy by PwC?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Strategy by PwC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $317,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Strategy by PwC for the Management Consultant role in United States is $210,000.

