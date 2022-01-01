← Company Directory
StackAdapt
Work Here? Claim Your Company

StackAdapt Salaries

StackAdapt's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Business Development at the low-end to $337,035 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of StackAdapt. Last updated: 6/3/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $151K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Data Analyst
Median $58.3K
Business Analyst
$72.1K

Is unlimited PTO ever a good thing?

Started working at this place last year that had an unlimited PTO policy but when I took ~5 weeks off I got in trouble with my manager during my end of year review. Said stuff like how I was slacking and if I didn't want to be there, they could easily find someone else.

Obviously I started looking for new jobs right away, but have any of you guys actually had good experiences wi...

59 58
59 58
Business Development
$54.7K
Customer Service
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$125K
Graphic Designer
$90.3K
Product Designer
$90.9K
Sales
$258K
Software Engineering Manager
$337K
Solution Architect
$88K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at StackAdapt is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $337,035. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at StackAdapt is $90,265.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for StackAdapt

Related Companies

  • Unity Technologies
  • The Climate Corporation
  • Synack
  • Sisense
  • Turbonomic
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources