Software Engineer compensation in India at Sprinklr ranges from ₹3.12M per year for Product Engineer to ₹8.33M per year for Director. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sprinklr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Engineer
₹3.12M
₹3.12M
₹0
₹0
Senior Product Engineer
₹4.11M
₹4.08M
₹16.3K
₹20K
Lead Product Engineer
₹6.49M
₹6.45M
₹35.6K
₹0
Director
₹8.33M
₹7.76M
₹568K
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
