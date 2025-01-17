All Product Manager Salaries
Product Manager compensation in India at Sprinklr ranges from $₹1.53M per year to $₹4.64M. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹3M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sprinklr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager
₹2.66M
₹2.61M
₹51.6K
₹0
Senior Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Lead Product Manager
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Director
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***