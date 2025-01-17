← Company Directory
Sprinklr
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Sprinklr Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in India package at Sprinklr totals ₹4.3M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Sprinklr's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Sprinklr
Data Scientist
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per year
₹4.3M
Level
L3
Base
₹4.3M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Sprinklr?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.53M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Sprinklr in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹5,638,531. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sprinklr for the Data Scientist role in India is ₹4,295,945.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Sprinklr

Related Companies

  • Tech Data
  • HireRight
  • Duck Creek Technologies
  • E2open
  • AgileThought
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources