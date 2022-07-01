← Company Directory
Spireon
Spireon Salaries

Spireon's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $110,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Spireon. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $110K
Product Designer
$74.6K
The highest paying role reported at Spireon is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $110,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Spireon is $92,313.

