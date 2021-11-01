← Company Directory
Laserfiche
Laserfiche Salaries

Laserfiche's salary ranges from $54,725 in total compensation per year for a Sales at the low-end to $121,605 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Laserfiche. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Customer Success
$96.5K
Product Manager
$122K

Sales
$54.7K
Sales Engineer
$95.5K
Technical Writer
$70.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Laserfiche is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $121,605. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Laserfiche is $96,018.

