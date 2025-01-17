← Company Directory
Southwest Research Institute
Southwest Research Institute Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in United States package at Southwest Research Institute totals $100K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Southwest Research Institute's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Southwest Research Institute
Research Engineer
San Antonio, TX
Total per year
$100K
Level
PL1
Base
$100K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
6 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Southwest Research Institute?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Southwest Research Institute in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $131,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Southwest Research Institute for the Software Engineer role in United States is $100,000.

