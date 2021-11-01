Company Directory
Southwest Research Institute
Southwest Research Institute Salaries

Southwest Research Institute's salary ranges from $97,000 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $114,000 for a Mechanical Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Southwest Research Institute. Last updated: 7/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $97K

Research Scientist

Mechanical Engineer
Median $114K
Hardware Engineer
$106K

Information Technologist (IT)
$99.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Southwest Research Institute is Mechanical Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $114,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Southwest Research Institute is $102,790.

