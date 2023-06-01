Solid Biosciences develops therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with a lead product candidate in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a next-generation gene transfer candidate in development. The company also develops platform technologies, including dual gene expression and novel capsids. Solid Biosciences has a collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.