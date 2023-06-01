← Company Directory
Solid Biosciences
    About

    Solid Biosciences develops therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, with a lead product candidate in a Phase I/II clinical trial and a next-generation gene transfer candidate in development. The company also develops platform technologies, including dual gene expression and novel capsids. Solid Biosciences has a collaboration and license agreement with Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to develop and commercialize new gene therapies for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://solidbio.com
    Website
    2013
    Year Founded
    104
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

