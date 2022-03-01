← Company Directory
Solace
Solace Salaries

Solace's salary ranges from $39,520 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst in Spain at the low-end to $266,325 for a Product Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Solace. Last updated: 3/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Business Analyst
$39.5K
Customer Service
$73.2K

Product Designer
$95.1K
Product Manager
$266K
Software Engineering Manager
$148K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Solace is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $266,325. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Solace is $100,256.

