Skit.ai
Skit.ai Salaries

Skit.ai's salary ranges from $28,991 in total compensation per year for a Solution Architect at the low-end to $72,005 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Skit.ai. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $29.9K
Sales
$48.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$72K

Solution Architect
$29K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Skit.ai is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $72,005. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Skit.ai is $39,155.

Other Resources