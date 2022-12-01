← Company Directory
Sim
Sim Salaries

Sim's salary ranges from $105,218 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Denmark at the low-end to $122,982 for a Solution Architect in Ukraine at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Sim. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $105K
Solution Architect
$123K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Sim is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $122,982. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Sim is $114,100.

