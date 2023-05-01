Sigma Sports is a company founded in 1992 that specializes in road cycling and triathlon performance. They offer a wide range of highly regarded brands and have over 80 passionate staff members. They prioritize delivering the best possible experience to customers and have a culture of putting back into the community. They have supported countless local and national athletes, teams, and events. Sigma Sports has two stores and a rapidly growing website, making them a focal point in the road cycling and triathlon communities.