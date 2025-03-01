← Company Directory
Siemens
Siemens Sales Engineer Salaries

The median Sales Engineer compensation in United States package at Siemens totals $152K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/1/2025

Median Package
Siemens
Sales Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per year
$152K
Level
L3
Base
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$24K
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Siemens?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Sales Engineer at Siemens in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $195,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Siemens for the Sales Engineer role in United States is $149,000.

Other Resources