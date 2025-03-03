← Company Directory
Siemens
Siemens Product Designer Salaries

The median Product Designer compensation in India package at Siemens totals ₹2.62M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Siemens's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Siemens
UX Designer
Chennai, TN, India
Total per year
₹2.62M
Level
T08
Base
₹2.38M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹247K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
7 Years
What are the career levels at Siemens?

₹13.71M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Designer at Siemens in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹3,611,607. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Siemens for the Product Designer role in India is ₹2,528,873.

