ServisFirst Bancshares is a bank holding company that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It offers deposit accounts, loan products, and other banking products and services, including treasury and cash management services, wire transfer, and correspondent banking services. The company operates 23 full-service banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.