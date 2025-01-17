← Company Directory
ServiceNow
ServiceNow Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in United States package at ServiceNow totals $196K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ServiceNow's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
ServiceNow
Management Consultant
Washington, DC
Total per year
$196K
Level
IC3
Base
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$21K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
15 Years
What are the career levels at ServiceNow?

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At ServiceNow, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at ServiceNow in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $450,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ServiceNow for the Management Consultant role in United States is $202,500.

