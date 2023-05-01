← Company Directory
Seres Therapeutics
    Seres Therapeutics is a microbiome therapeutics platform company that develops bacterial consortia to treat diseases by interacting with host cells and tissues. Its lead product candidate, SER-109, has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection. The company is also developing other microbiome drugs for various diseases, including ulcerative colitis and metastatic melanoma. Seres Therapeutics has license and collaboration agreements with Nestec Ltd. and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    http://www.serestherapeutics.com
    2010
    333
    $10M-$50M
