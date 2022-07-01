Company Directory
Sentera
    Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, Sentera’s mission is to deliver time-sensitive agricultural insights that optimize decisions and improve outcomes. Our integrated software, sensors, drones, and analytics products make it easy to integrate in-field data insights with the digital ag platforms in use by more than 80% of growers and their advisors in North America.FieldAgent® by Sentera delivers in-season data, analytics, and insights to thousands of customers and millions of acres of land throughout the world via web, mobile, desktop, and API connection. Growers, agronomists, seed retailers, and supply chain managers use insights from our platform to improve the precision, efficiency, and sustainability of their businesses. Sentera strives to build an indispensable platform for understanding the story of a field.

    http://www.sentera.com
    2014
    150
    $10M-$50M
