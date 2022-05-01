← Company Directory
sennder
sennder Salaries

sennder's salary ranges from $74,296 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Netherlands at the low-end to $108,907 for a Software Engineering Manager in Germany at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of sennder. Last updated: 5/4/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $98.6K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $89.3K
Human Resources
$80.9K

Recruiter
$77K
Sales
$74.3K
Software Engineering Manager
$109K
The highest paying role reported at sennder is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $108,907. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at sennder is $85,110.

