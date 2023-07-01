SJI is a company dedicated to creating equitable partnerships that address structural racism in the workforce system. They provide career-start training and support services to individuals from under-invested communities, helping them secure well-paying jobs and advance out of poverty. Their policy, research, and evaluation work aims to uncover and address barriers faced by low-income individuals. Additionally, their consulting team assists government, educational institutions, and workforce systems in designing and implementing effective programs and services. SJI is a leading expert in helping governments and providers grow their SNAP E&T programs.