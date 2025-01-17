← Company Directory
ScienceLogic
ScienceLogic Technical Program Manager Salaries

The average Technical Program Manager total compensation in Taiwan at ScienceLogic ranges from NT$1.56M to NT$2.14M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for ScienceLogic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

NT$1.69M - NT$2.01M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
NT$1.56MNT$1.69MNT$2.01MNT$2.14M
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At ScienceLogic, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Technical Program Manager at ScienceLogic in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$2,136,933. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at ScienceLogic for the Technical Program Manager role in Taiwan is NT$1,560,890.

