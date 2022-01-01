← Company Directory
Schlumberger
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Schlumberger Salaries

Schlumberger's salary ranges from $7,931 in total compensation per year for a Sales in India at the low-end to $235,271 for a Marketing in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Schlumberger. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
G9 $106K
G10 $126K
G11 $150K
G12 $153K
G13 $190K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Mechanical Engineer
G9 $79.7K
G10 $95.7K
G11 $113K
G12 $139K
Project Manager
Median $135K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Hardware Engineer
Median $109K
Data Scientist
Median $135K
Product Manager
Median $159K
Business Operations
$186K
Business Analyst
$109K
Chemical Engineer
$83.5K
Data Analyst
$12.1K
Electrical Engineer
$124K
Financial Analyst
$89.6K
Geological Engineer
$38K
Human Resources
$171K
Marketing
$235K
Marketing Operations
$85.4K
Product Designer
$161K
Program Manager
$154K
Regulatory Affairs
$83.6K
Sales
$7.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$126K
Software Engineering Manager
$179K
Solution Architect
$85.4K
Technical Program Manager
$205K
Technical Writer
$183K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Schlumberger is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $235,271. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schlumberger is $126,036.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Schlumberger

Related Companies

  • Rackspace
  • MicroStrategy
  • ExxonMobil
  • Chevron
  • Baker Hughes
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources