Schibsted
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineering Manager

  • All Software Engineering Manager Salaries

Schibsted Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Norway package at Schibsted totals NOK 1.06M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Schibsted's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Schibsted
Software Engineering Manager
Oslo, OS, Norway
Total per year
NOK 1.06M
Level
-
Base
NOK 1.06M
Stock (/yr)
NOK 0
Bonus
NOK 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
11 Years
What are the career levels at Schibsted?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at Schibsted in Norway sits at a yearly total compensation of NOK 1,274,330. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Schibsted for the Software Engineering Manager role in Norway is NOK 1,060,128.

