Curriculum Associates
Curriculum Associates Salaries

Curriculum Associates's salary ranges from $48,079 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $142,000 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Curriculum Associates. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $115K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $142K
Product Designer
Median $109K

Customer Service
$48.1K
Recruiter
$77.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Curriculum Associates is Product Manager with a yearly total compensation of $142,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Curriculum Associates is $108,800.

