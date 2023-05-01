← Company Directory
SB Energy
    • About

    SB Energy is a leading Climate Infrastructure and Technology Platform that develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy projects across the United States. Backed by SoftBank Group Corp and Ares Management Corporation, the company has finished development, financed, and commissioned 1.3GW of solar projects across California and Texas, with an additional 0.4GW expected on-line the first half of 2022. SB Energy invests in new technologies to make renewable energy more reliable and accessible, and is committed to building strong, diverse, and inclusive teams and communities.

    https://sbenergy.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

