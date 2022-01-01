Company Directory
Saviynt
Saviynt Salaries

Saviynt's salary ranges from $26,529 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in India at the low-end to $226,125 for a Sales Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Saviynt. Last updated: 7/19/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $26.5K
Information Technologist (IT)
$59.1K
Product Manager
$200K

Project Manager
$144K
Sales Engineer
$226K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$140K
Software Engineering Manager
$184K
Solution Architect
$193K
Technical Program Manager
$140K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Saviynt is Sales Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $226,125. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Saviynt is $144,275.

