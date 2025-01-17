← Company Directory
Rocket
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Rocket Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Kazakhstan at Rocket ranges from KZT 3.3M to KZT 4.51M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rocket's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

KZT 3.54M - KZT 4.27M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
KZT 3.3MKZT 3.54MKZT 4.27MKZT 4.51M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Rocket to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve KZT 15.07M+ (sometimes KZT 150.7M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Rocket?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rocket in Kazakhstan sits at a yearly total compensation of KZT 4,506,583. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rocket for the Software Engineer role in Kazakhstan is KZT 3,302,237.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Rocket

Related Companies

  • Roblox
  • Square
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources