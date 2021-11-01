← Company Directory
Ro
Ro Salaries

Ro's salary ranges from $145,725 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $368,150 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ro. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Software Engineer
Median $155K
Data Scientist
$146K
Product Designer
$204K

Career Transition to Software Engineering

Is 30 years old too late to switch careers to Software Engineering? I have seen young kids 23 years of age starting from Software Engineer-I and become Principal Engineer or Engineering Manager by 30-31. 
If I become SE-I now, is there a way to catch up soon for the time I have lost so that I can be the VP/CXO in late 30s or early 40s? Am I too late?
#enginee...

55 47
Product Manager
$251K
Recruiter
$249K
Software Engineering Manager
$368K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ro is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $368,150. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ro is $226,437.

