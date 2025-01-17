All Software Engineering Manager Salaries
Software Engineering Manager compensation in United States at Riot Games ranges from $310K per year for P3 to $361K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $321K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Riot Games's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$310K
$233K
$0
$76.8K
P4
$307K
$236K
$6.6K
$64.4K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
