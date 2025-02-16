← Company Directory
Razorpay
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Razorpay Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in India at Razorpay ranges from ₹2.19M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.99M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Razorpay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
₹2.19M
₹1.92M
₹251K
₹18.2K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.54M
₹3.07M
₹462K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹5.53M
₹4.87M
₹657K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹5.99M
₹5.99M
₹0
₹0
View 2 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Razorpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

7 years post-termination exercise window.



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Included Titles

Submit New Title

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

DevOps Engineer

Frontend Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Razorpay in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,114,687. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Razorpay for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,625,890.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Razorpay

Related Companies

  • Cashfree
  • Hexaware Technologies
  • Hevo
  • Revature
  • Piano
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources