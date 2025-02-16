Software Engineer compensation in India at Razorpay ranges from ₹2.19M per year for Software Engineer to ₹5.99M per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹2.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Razorpay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
₹2.19M
₹1.92M
₹251K
₹18.2K
Senior Software Engineer
₹3.54M
₹3.07M
₹462K
₹0
Lead Software Engineer
₹5.53M
₹4.87M
₹657K
₹0
Staff Software Engineer
₹5.99M
₹5.99M
₹0
₹0
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Razorpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
7 years post-termination exercise window.
Included TitlesSubmit New Title